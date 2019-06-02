PUBG themed restaurant opens for ‘Chicken Dinner’ lovers
JAIPUR: A PUBG themed restaurant, Player Unknown’s Belly Grounds, starts attracting ‘Chicken Dinner’ lovers which will make you feel like entering into a battlefield.
The new restaurant is offering ‘delicious food and drinks’ facilities in an environment of PUBG battlefield to the fans of the multi-player online game that has taken the world by storm.
While bringing the new idea, the administration posed interested posters everywhere in the restaurant showing the game characters serving the food and placed camouflage costume, PUBG’s First Aid Kit and much more stuff on the table.
Taking the gaming fever to the next level, the eatery is also organising PUBG tournaments for solo players and duo as well with handsome prize money of 2500 Indian rupee, according to its Instagram post.
The post also offered ‘Free Chicken Dinner’ to the top 10 players while all other participants will be given ’20 per cent discount’ on the food menu.
According to statistics released in December last year, Tencent Games had announced that the online game, PUBG, crossed 200 million downloads and achieved over 30 million daily active users globally including iOS and Android users.