PUBG launching Season 6 with impressive new map

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is launching its Season 6: Shakedown with an impressive new map, Karakin, featuring destructible environments inside four square kilometres island which offer 64 players to quickly settle their differences.

The makers released its gameplay trailer today as PUBG Season 5 is coming to an end soon. Previously, it was being rumoured that the map is located somewhere in Greece, Italy or Middle East, whereas, a user has also matched the island’s outlook with the given image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interestingly, the new map is offering to gain the advantage of enemy squads by creating new entryways in buildings using Sticky Bombs.

According to PUBG official website, Karakin has risen like its namesake from the sea to bring intense action and quick gameplay to PUBG. New dangers, new weapons and a whole new island await, so let’s drop into the action of Update 6.1.

Karakin is a 2×2 km island off the coast of Northern Africa. It’s an arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. It’s small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

Motor Glider will also be included in the latest map.

PC Players: Motor Gliders are now available in public matches! Please restart Steam to receive the update. For full details, head over to the latest PUBG LABS Report: https://t.co/0ucarT1p31 — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 15, 2020

Players should expect long-distance rifle engagements in the mountains, tactical urban conflict, and claustrophobic underground combat. And with the introduction of the Black Zone, Karakin reveals its twist: a map that’s layout changes every match.

The makers said the new hazard, Black Zone, will be only available to Karakin which levels buildings into smoking ruins.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building; the hazard is random: towns and compounds can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between; the mix of buildings and ruins evolves in real-time throughout the match: Meaning don’t always expect that building you run to for cover to be there late in the match; Remember, if you hear the siren, and you are inside that purple circle on the minimap- evacuate; buildings destroyed by the Black Zone will be marked with X on the minimap.

The official post said the makers have added bullet penetration to our weakest walls in Karakin to make interior gunfights a little more interesting, we’ve added bullet penetration to our weakest walls in Karakin. Getting brief glimpses of your enemies through damaged drywall, and deciding to take the fight or regroup- gives players more options, it added.

Swift and silent. Ever so deadly. pic.twitter.com/onRzkYzjIL — PUBG (@PUBG) January 13, 2020

Comments

comments