PUBG announces international competition of ‘$500,000 prize pool’

The battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), announced on Tuesday a three-day international competition between the world’s best teams for the prize pool of $500,000.

The upcoming competition, PUBG Nations Cup, will be commenced from August 9 to 11 where ‘top players are chosen by their peers to represent every region in competitive PUBG,’ according to pubgesports.com.

The game makers made the announcement through its official Twitter account:

Watch the world’s best teams compete at the PUBG Nations Cup on August 9 – 11. https://t.co/qMwY99N2dQ #PUBGNationsCup pic.twitter.com/3Z5Zp1gH4W — PUBG (@PUBG) August 6, 2019

The details provided by the website stated that ‘only the most talented battle royale players have a chance to take on the world’s best for a shot at glory and the $500,000 prize pool.

Read: PUBG maker, BMW to open computing center in China

Earlier on August 5, it emerged that Chinese gaming companies, including giants Tencent and NetEase, had unveiled new titles at an industry meet that show off socialist values and patriotic themes.

The games, introduced at China’s largest gaming convention that ended on Monday, point to the industry’s rapidly changing landscape after state suspension of fresh approvals last year against a backdrop of growing criticism of addiction among younger players and violent content.

Titles showcased at China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, known as ChinaJoy, ranged from ones that promoted domestic culture to others that recounted the country’s history, such as Shengqu Games’ “Codename: South China Sea”, which allows users to run a coastal town set in the Ming Dynasty.

