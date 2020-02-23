PUBG Update 6.2 out on PC with Team Deathmatch mode

PUBG has released Update 6.2 which finally allows players across two major gaming consoles to play in the same team.

Last year, the company had allowed players from either of the consoles to compete with each other but these players couldn’t play together as a team.

The cross-party play support will let PS4 and Xbox One players to team up in the game together. PC players still haven’t received the ability to cross-play.

Some of the updated features include:

TEAM DEATHMATCH

The long-requested Team Deathmatch mode has now arrived! Intense 8v8 FPP fights on 7 different battlefields pulled from your favourite maps.

TDM features classic PUBG gunplay and mechanics with all the fun and action of respawning back into the fight. The boost gauge functions differently in TDM and fills by scoring kills and assists, restoring your health after you haven’t received damage for 5 seconds.

The team with the most kills in 10 minutes or the first to reach 50 kills wins the round, with 2 round wins securing the match victory.

Changes in Gameplay

The upgrade also introduces gameplay changes to grenades and molotov cocktails. The fuse time on smoke grenades has been reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second. Frag grenades will also have a lesser impact if the player is wearing a vest.

Read More: PUBG Mobile update to add Death Replay, new weapons and much more

PC players will also detect that the blood saturation has been increased during the gameplay.

PUBG announced the update from their Twitter platform and once the trials are successful, the new modes and cross-platform compatibility will be made available to all players.

Parachute ‘Follow’ Feature

Added parachute follow feature to help teammates land together.

PUBG LABS / Skill Based Rating Test

Players will need to complete 5 placement matches to earn a rank in the new test. The highest initial placement rank is Platinum 4 (2600 RP). The overall algorithm used has been tuned based on data and feedback from the first test. Assists now influence your rating.

Friends List UI improvement

Visual improvement on friends list has been made. A new icon to distinguish on/offline state has been added. Improved ID search button UI. Leave team button has been relocated to the team tab.

