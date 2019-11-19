PUBG has announced to bring a new update for PUBG PC players, phase-wise unlocking crates from the game. The implementation will begin from November 20 and last till 18 December 2019.

The system right now allows players to buy crates using the game currency BP which can be earned by playing matches.

Using this method players have a random chance of getting a crate which could be locked. If a player receives a locked crate then they have to buy a key using real world currency to unlock it.

Now understanding the difficulties faced from players, a dev blog shared from PUBG, said that along with updating the game, they also reviewed the older systems.

“One such system that we’ve been looking at for a while now is the current crate system. Since PUBG’s early days, crates have been distributed directly or randomly through the BP system, with some then requiring a key purchase to open,” the blog read.

They, however, said that the change was decided after it was revealed to them that often players do not get enjoyment out of opening crates as they currently exist.

Describing the upcoming crate system, it said that random crates purchased with BP will no longer contain crates that require a key to open. Locked Crates from Random purchases will no longer be available starting December 18.

Crates already in the inventory or acquired via the marketplace can still be opened with the appropriate key, which can still be purchased from the store and can still be purchased or sold on the marketplace.

The new crate will retain the trade value of the highest tier item; the probability for each tier has been adjusted overall to increase the likelihood of acquiring a weapon of an attractive design.

Divulging details of phase-wise schedule of unlocking the creates, it said that on November 20, a new crate, the VENETIAN CRATE, will be released and will be directly purchasable with BP. It and all future crates will be unlocked.

