PM directs to create public awareness about climate change issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for the inclusion of every segment of the society in the steps being taken to protect the environment and deal with challenges of climate change.

He was speaking at a briefing on “Clean and Green Pakistan Index” project, wherein progress of 10 billion tree project, ban on the use of polythene bags in Islamabad, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations about green buildings and other steps for environmental protection were also discussed today (Saturday), Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said public awareness should be created about climate change issues.

He said the public response to the campaign of banning the use of plastic bags in the federal capital is encouraging, and schools and students should be made part of the campaign to make it a success.

PM Khan said the federal capital should be made a model city in respect of environmental protection, and later the campaign should be extended to other cities of the country.

The Advisor on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, briefed the premier that the planning process about 10 billion tree tsunami at the provincial level has been completed.

He said about 3.25 billion trees will be planted in the first phase of the project, which will be reviewed after two years.

Aslam apprised the meeting that positive feedback was received from the campaign against the use of polythene bags in the federal capital at its initial level, and the decision is being appreciated by all segments of the society.

He said rules and regulations for green buildings have also been formulated, which will be revealed soon.

The advisor also briefed on “Clean and Green Pakistan Index” project, which will be launched in September.

In the first phase, the Clean and Green Index project will be initiated in twelve cities of Punjab and seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

