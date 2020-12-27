ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reiterated on Sunday its “firm commitment” to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“While Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community, we are concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“We would continue to emphasize the mutually agreed fundamental principle that all bilateral issues including security and intelligence matters should be addressed through relevant bilateral forums and channels,” he said.

The spokesperson said appropriate institutional forums are in place for such discourse in the relevant Working Groups of APPAPS. In addition, he added, during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul in November 2020 the two sides also agreed on further strengthening their contacts on matters related to security and peace process.

“We wish to highlight that public blame game is detrimental to the Afghan peace process as well as to our shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation,” Mr Chaudhri pointed out.

“Pakistan has continued to emphasize that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and solution of the conflict through a political process is the only way forward.

Towards this end, Pakistan has been engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process. During the current year, our long-held position was vindicated and Pakistan’s serious efforts facilitated important breakthroughs in the peace process, including: (a) U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement of 29 February; (b) commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September; and (c) agreement among Afghan parties on the Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020.”

He said Pakistan has also continued to express its deep concern at the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan during the current year., adding the premier, on several occasions, has reiterated his calls for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

