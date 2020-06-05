Public parks in Lahore reopen after 75-day closure

LAHORE: A large number of people in Lahore have reached various public parks of the city, after they were opened for the general public today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The public parks of the city have been opened after 75-day closure amid coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Terming the morning exercise best for the health, the visitors said the fresh air of early morning is best the lungs as the deadly virus attacks them the most.

The people were wearing masks and adopted the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the provincial government to control over the pandemic spread.

The citizens also lauded the Punjab government’s decision of opening the parks.

On Thursday, the Punjab government had decided to reopen public parks in the provincial capital Lahore from May 5 (today).

The Director-General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Muzaffar Khan Sial, had announced that the provincial government decided to reopen public parks in Lahore. The opening time will be 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Sial had added that the parks will be reopened under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) finalised by the provincial health department. The citizens would be allowed to enter into the parks after wearing face masks and gloves which is mandatory to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The DG PHA had appealed the citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures and social distancing while visiting the public parks.

Comments

comments