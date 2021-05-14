Public, private schools to remain closed till May 23

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday said that all public and private schools in the province will remain closed till May 23, amid COVID-19 third wave. 

In his tweet, Murad Raas said that decision regarding the closure of schools had been made in light of the coronavirus spread situation.

 A review meeting in this regard would be held on May 18, he added.

Murad Raas urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country.

