Punjab government decides to open 100 primary schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made a significant step for the promotion of education as the higher authorities decided to open 100 new primary schools in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here today where the new plan was briefed to him for opening primary schools for the children deprived of education.

Concerned officials apprised CM Buzdar that the primary schools will be opened in rented buildings, whereas, it is also recommended to establish mobile schools across the province for increasing literacy rate.

It is briefed that 10 mobile schools will be established in buses during the initial phase of the education plan. The cost of both education programmes is estimated at Rs260 million, whereas, the finalisation of the plan will be made at earliest.

The chief minister approved the initial steps for mobile schools programme and establishment of 100 new primary schools and directed concerned authorities to make a final shape to it.

CM Buzdar ordered officials to present an executable plan at earliest as the government will do everything to promote education as its prime responsibility.

