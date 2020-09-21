LAHORE: As many as 51 students, three teachers and a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus in various schools in Punjab on Monday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman confirmed that 51 students and three teachers were diagnosed with COVID-19, adding that nine class rooms of various educational institutions have been sealed for violation of SOPs.

He said various teams of the health department had taken samples of 28,887 students. Of them, results of 6,168 students came out negative while 41 students were diagnosed with the virus.

Read More: 237 coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan’s educational institutes

Earlier today, as many as 237 cases of coronavirus had been reported in educational institutions of Balochistan, confirmed provincial Education department.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened on Tuesday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, shared by the department, so far four universities of the province namely including Agriculture and Watermarine, Engineering University Khuzdar and others had been closed till September 26 after the surge in coronavirus cases.

However, the staff of the universities had been asked to ensure their presence. The Balochistan Education department in its report, had further stated that a college and ten schools had also been closed after a rise in coronavirus case.

Comments

comments