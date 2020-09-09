Punjab ACE reclaims state land worth over Rs3 billion in August

LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved more than 9,870 kanal of state land worth over Rs3.10 billion from illegal occupation in various parts of the province during August.

According to details, the ACE made a direct recovery of Rs13 million and deposited the recovered amount to the provincial exchequer. Besides, it made an indirect recovery of Rs69 million which was deposited through various departments.

A total of Rs3.7 million fine was imposed on as many as 332 patrol pumps during 669 raids over short-fueling in the last month with 48 per cent of them found to have a faulty measurement system.

On Sept 4, the ACE had claimed recovery of property worth Rs. 5.22 billion in a graft case. “The historic recovery made in the shape of land from a Dera Ghazi Khan housing scheme,” Director General Anti Corruption Punjab Gohar Nafees said.

Around 261 kanal of land was transferred to D.G. Khan Municipal Corporation from the housing scheme, the official said.

The recovered land has market value to the tune of 5.22 billion rupees, D.G. Anti Corruption said. The recovered land will be used for public places in the society, according to the anti-corruption official.

Anti Corruption Department Punjab was inquiring into the housing society land scam for last two years, he added.

