Punjab achieves 100% wheat procurement target: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: For the first time in provincial history, Punjab has achieved 100 percent of its wheat procurement target, said Aleem Khan, senior provincial minister for Food, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab had fixed the wheat procurement target of 3.5 million tons for this year.

Congratulating the food department teams for achieving the 100pc procurement target, Punjab’s senior minister for food Abdul Aleem Khan termed it as a big achievement.

The food department has been issued directives for keeping procured wheat safe, he further said.

The minister said that the prime minister increased the wheat rate for Rs400 per 40kg and added that PM Khan is committed to uplifting farmers of the country.

The farmers’ complaints about wheat procurement are being addressed on the spot, he said.

“The food department is also vigilant about hoarding and smuggling of wheat,” he added.

