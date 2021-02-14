Punjab govt announces dates for matric, intermediate examinations

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday announced dates for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this connection.

As per the notification, the annual matriculation exam will begin on May 4, while the intermediate exam will start on June 12.

The matric exam results will be announced on August 31 while the intermediate examination results will be announced on September 30.

Earlier on January 30, the Sindh government had made major announcements for the reopening of schools and examination schedules for the matriculation and intermediate students.

Saeed Ghani had said the examinations of 9th and 10th classes (matriculation) will be started from July 1. The exams of intermediate students, 11th and 12th classes, will be commenced from July 28. He added that standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 will be strictly followed during the examinations.

Ghani had said that practicals will be organised in schools and colleges while the administration of the educational centres will send the results to the concerned boards.

