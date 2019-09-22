Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment makes historic recovery of Rs108 bn’

CM Buzdar, CM Punjab, Chief Minister, Punjab, Umrah

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment disposed of as many as 27,127 complaints of financial wrongdoings and made a historic recovery of Rs108 billion over the last year.

Sharing the anti-corruption establisment’s performance report on his Twitter account, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foundation has been laid on the elimination of corruption and impartial accountability.

The chief minister reiterated the process of accountability will continue in order to restore the people’s trust in institutions.

Earlier, on Sept 20, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had said the anti-graft watchdog filed a total of 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months.

While chairing a meeting to review the performance of the operation, prosecution, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB, he said the antigraft watchdog devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eradicate the menace of corruption from society.

He was of the view that national and international institutions has hailed the performance of anti-corruption watchdog.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Every Pakistani looking forward to PM’s UNGA speech: Sheikh Rasheed

Must Read

15 million people to get Sehat Insaf Card in next two years: Firdous

Pakistan

Govt taking steps to control over dengue virus: Dr Zafar Mirza

Pakistan

Sindh CM condoles with Major Adeel’s family, offers assistance


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close