‘Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment makes historic recovery of Rs108 bn’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment disposed of as many as 27,127 complaints of financial wrongdoings and made a historic recovery of Rs108 billion over the last year.

Sharing the anti-corruption establisment’s performance report on his Twitter account, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foundation has been laid on the elimination of corruption and impartial accountability.

The chief minister reiterated the process of accountability will continue in order to restore the people’s trust in institutions.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی بنیاد کرپشن کے خاتمے اور بے لاگ احتساب کے نعرے پر رکھی گئی پنجاب اینٹی کرپشن نےپچھلے ایک سال میں پنجاب بھر میں کرپشن کی 27,127 شکایات کوحل کیا اور 108 ارب روپےکی تاریخی ریکوری کی احتساب کا یہ عمل مسلسل جاری رکھاجائےگا تاکہ عوام کا اداروں پر اعتماد بحال ہو pic.twitter.com/hxnAkXvn6l — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 22, 2019

Earlier, on Sept 20, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had said the anti-graft watchdog filed a total of 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months.

While chairing a meeting to review the performance of the operation, prosecution, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB, he said the antigraft watchdog devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eradicate the menace of corruption from society.

He was of the view that national and international institutions has hailed the performance of anti-corruption watchdog.

