Parliamentary committee decides to summon Punjab Assembly’s session on May 8

LAHORE: The parliamentary committee has decided to summon the session of Punjab Assembly on May 8 at 2:00 pm, ARY News reported on Friday.

A joint declaration was released after the meeting of the parliamentary committee held under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed concerns over the performance of the health department for containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The speaker said that the PA session is summoned in view of prevention steps devised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He expressed anger over the performance of Punjab health department after the protest of patients admitted in quarantine facility estalished in Lahore Expo Centre who later came outside the isolation centre.

It emerged that the Punjab Assembly’s session is summoned on May 8 over the requisition of the opposition where the provincial legislators will present recommendations for budget. The session would be continued for several days.

The government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the participation of the lawmakers in the upcoming session.

