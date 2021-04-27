LAHORE: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday imposed a ban on hoarding of oxygen cylinders in the province, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

” Hoarding of oxygen cylinders, regulators, concentrators, pulse oximeters and illegal profiteering,” reads the notification issued by the health department.

Punjab saw no let-up in Covid-19 fatalities as the province recorded the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department’s data, 107 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the provincial tally to 8,097.

As many as 2,680 new infections emerged when 19,368 samples were tested. The tally of confirmed cases in the province climbed to 293,468 with the addition of 2,680 cases.

Lahore reported 1,306 new infections, Rawalpindi 180, Faisalabad 141, Multan 111, and Khanewal 61.

