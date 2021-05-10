Punjab notifies ban on public transportation amid Covid-19 lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on inter-district, inter-city and intra-city public transport in the province from May 10 in wake of rising COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, the ban on public transport will remain in place from 6:00 pm on May 10 till 6:00 am on May 15.

Tourist destinations will remain close during the holidays and police, rangers, and army personnel will be deployed at the checkpoints to be set up at the entry and exit points of all cities in the province.

Pharmacies, medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, food takeaways, utility services, media outlets, bakeries, small grocery and karyana stores, dairy, vegetable and fruit shops, tandoors, chicken and meat shops will remain open during the lockdown in order to facilitate the masses during the holidays, the notification added.

Punjab witnessed a significant drop in new cases of Covid-19 after the government imposed a set of restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 1,393 new infections were reported across the province over the last 24 hours. Whereas, 26 people succumbed to the disease.

