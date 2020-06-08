Punjab budget for 2020-21 to be unveiled on June 15

LAHORE: Punjab government will present provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on June 15, ARY NEWS reported.

Provincial finance ministry has conveyed the decision to the secretary Punjab Assembly so that arrangements could be made for the budget session.

Amid extraordinary situation due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to reduce uplift projects in the budget. The government has also decided to seek recommendations on the budget from the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review recommendations for the next budget of the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, KP CM Mahmood Khan, provincial finance ministers and other high-level officials.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar gave a briefing to the premier regarding the recommendations for the budget of the fiscal years of 2020-21. The KP chief minister briefing PM Khan over the provincial government’s expenditures and revenue.

“The world is facing uncertainty related to the economy due to coronavirus pandemic and the new budget is being present amid the unusual situation. I prefer to ensure the cuts in non-development expenditure in order to increase the allocations for development spendings.”

The premier urged increasing employment in those areas facing disasters of the pandemic besides giving relaxation to the private sector to complete their projects. PM Imran Khan also directed the provincial governments to further reduce unnecessary expenditure and promotion of development projects to upgrade the health sector.

