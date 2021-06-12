Punjab FY2021-22 budget eyes Rs560b in development sector

LAHORE: The Punjab government has planned to put together a budget of about Rs2,600 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the development sector eyeing Rs560 billion this year, and is expected to lay it before the provincial assembly on June 14, ARY News learned Saturday.

For the ongoing projects, the provincial government has recommended setting aside around Rs250 billion, the sources privy to the developments have entrusted to ARY News.

It is also expected that the development budget for education and health see raise of 1.5 per cent in this budget, while for Sehat Card, a health insurance initiative, Rs60 billion have been recommended.

For Punjab’s road infrastructure, the province is to set aside Rs30 billion under PSDP and for Covid-hit business sectors, a package worth Rs50 billion is being suggested.

Separately for South Punjab development programmes, it is anticipated that a budget amounting to Rs196 billion has been earmarked for which a distinct budget book will be laid out.

Rs20 billion for agriculture development schemes

Rs100 billion for 38 districts’ development projects

Insaf school up-gradation program will see Rs8 billion

Rs3 billion for green infrastructure program

Rs300 set for subsidizing various development projects.

READ ALSO: Budget 2021-22: Shafqat reveals how much govt has allocated for higher education

On the other hand today, the federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood termed the PTI government’s budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 “most pro higher education budget ever”.

He said the government has enhanced the Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s budget for development expenditures to Rs37 billion and for non-development expenditures to Rs81bn.

Comments

comments