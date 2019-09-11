Punjab cabinet decides to extend full support to Ehsas programme

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet meeting, with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, Wednesday decided to enhance collaboration between provincial and federal governments for Ehsas programme.

The chief minister termed it a flagship initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to elevate the downtrodden segments of society.

“Punjab government would extend full support to make it a success in the province,” said Punjab CM.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar gave a briefing to the meeting on Ehsas programme.

The cabinet meeting took various other decisions and gave approval for changing the name of cabinet sub-committee for flood to the cabinet sub-committee for disaster management. Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood would be the convener of the sub-committee.

The meeting decided to shut down Lahore Water and Sanitation Company for being a non-active public sector entity. The chief minister sought a report to determine the future of other public sector companies and directed to submit a final report at the earliest.

