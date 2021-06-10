Punjab changes government, private school timings

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a new order regarding the changes in government and private school timings from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a Twitter message, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas directed all public and private schools to comply with the new school timing schedule. According to the announcement, the new school timings will be 7:00 am to 11:30 am across the province.

It may be noted here that the district education authorities had earlier announced modified timings of schools from Monday. The education authorities had also allowed 50 per cent attendance in all schools besides restricting school administrations not to call any students continuously for two days.

According to the previous order, the authorities allowed conducting regular classes of nursery to middle from 7:15 am to 11:15 am while matric and intermediate classes will be conducted from 7:30 to 12:00 noon without any break.

