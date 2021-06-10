Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab changes government, private school timings

punjab school timings changes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a new order regarding the changes in government and private school timings from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a Twitter message, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas directed all public and private schools to comply with the new school timing schedule. According to the announcement, the new school timings will be 7:00 am to 11:30 am across the province.

It may be noted here that the district education authorities had earlier announced modified timings of schools from Monday. The education authorities had also allowed 50 per cent attendance in all schools besides restricting school administrations not to call any students continuously for two days.

According to the previous order, the authorities allowed conducting regular classes of nursery to middle from 7:15 am to 11:15 am while matric and intermediate classes will be conducted from 7:30 to 12:00 noon without any break.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Uncategorized

Underage maid tortured with hot iron, knife by house owner in Faisalabad

Pakistan

Police recover two people abducted from Larkana, suspects flee

Uncategorized

Karachi receives drizzling in night, experience cloudy, windy weather

Uncategorized

Pakistani band Overload’s frontman Farhad Humayun passes away

[X] Close