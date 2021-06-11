Punjab changes school timings amid heatwave

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing spell of the heatwave, the Punjab government has changed the government and private school timings, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the announcement, the new school timings will be 7:00 am to 11:30 am across the province.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, in his Tweet, directed all public and private schools to comply with the new school timing schedule.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to comply with the following New School Timing Schedule:

7am to 11:30am.

Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 10, 2021

Murad Raas urged the school staff, students, to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the federal government.

It may be noted here that the district education authorities had earlier announced modified timings of schools from Monday.

The education authorities had also allowed 50 per cent attendance in all schools besides restricting school administrations not to call any students continuously for two days.

Comments

comments