Punjab orders closure of private, government schools till Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued new order to close all government and private schools till Eidul Fitr in view of the critical situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab School Education Department issued a notification, stating that all schools will be closed till Eidul Fitr due to the COVID-19 situation.

Prior to the issuance of the latest order, schools were closed in only 25 districts across Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced to cancel all exams in the country till June 15 after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country.

“No exams will be held in the country until June 15,” he said while addressing a presser alongside SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

He said that they would be reviewing the situation in mid-May.

Shafqat Mahmood further said that the A and O level examinations in the country would be held in October and November. “The Cambridge has already announced that no additional charges will have to be paid in case of appearing for October-November exams,” he said.

The education minister that strict SOPs would be followed by those appearing for O and A levels examination and not more than 50 students would be allowed to appear at an examination centre.

