Punjab CM’s adviser on finance vows to improve provincial economy

LAHORE: Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning Salman Shah said on Monday the government is carrying out development work in the province to improve the provincial economy.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, he said the government is making efforts to bring improvements at a micro level.

Shah said the provincial government is mulling over accelerating uplift work in the province to boost the economy and expressed the government’s commitment to improve Punjab’s economy.

He said the provincial government is working on improving infrastructure, adding efforts are afoot to create job opportunities.

Noting that Punjab is the largest province of the country with a huge market, he linked the country’s progress with that of Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister said the government should not cut development spending, especially projects of immense significance, owing to economic distress. He billed the provincial government’s public-private partnership model as the best in the country.

It is noteworthy that economist Dr Salman Shah was appointed as new Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning on May 15.

Salman Shah has previously served as an adviser to then prime minister Shaukat Aziz during the regime of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

