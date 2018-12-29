Punjab CM to chair cabinet meeting in Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Bahawalpur today (Saturday) to discuss development projects in the region.

The chief minister arrived in Bahawalpur on Friday on a three day visit. Upon his arrival at Bahawalpur airport a smartly turned contingent of police presented him guard of honour. Later, he paid a surprise visit to Bahwal Victoria Hospital and Juvenile Jail.

The provincial cabinet will meet in different divisions of the province in future.

Earlier on Thursday, Shaukat Basra, who recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), met the CM at his office.

The CM welcomed him to the party and said the PTI had achieved a wonderful success in the general election because of its revolutionary manifesto, according to a handout.

He said due to the public-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI had become the most popular party in the country.

Buzdar said the PTI had done such a marvellous work in a short span of time which the past rulers were unable to perform even in years.

