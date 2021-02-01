LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab will launch coronavirus vaccination drive in the province from Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid here said that the vaccination drive will begin simultaneously across Pakistan.

“China has gifted vaccine to Pakistan and the government has discussed the matter with all provinces,” Punjab’s health minister said.

“It is misinformation that Sindh has imported coronavirus vaccine and vaccination being started in the province,” Rashid said.

The vaccination drive will begin simultaneously across the country with the vaccine consignment came to Pakistan from China, she said.

“No VIP will be preferred for vaccine as front-line healthcare workers would have foremost priority in the vaccination drive,” health minister reiterated.

“China is an all-weather friend, we are grateful for its gift of 0.5 million vaccine doses,” Yasmeen Rashid said.

All Chief Ministers will launch COVID-19 vaccination for the front-line health workers from Wednesday, minister said.

Pakistan has also secured 17 million vaccine doses with Covax vaccine alliance for its population and more vaccine shots will reach the country by the end of February, the minister said.

It is to be mentioned here that a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses reached Islamabad this morning.

The plane carrying 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, gifted from China to Pakistan landed at the Noor Khan Airbase.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all arrangements for storage, transportation and administration of the vaccine have been finalized.

