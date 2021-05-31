Punjab CM launches ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Monday formally launched the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ app to facilitate the people at their doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this program will improve public service delivery at the grassroots level and the government will continue to take such steps to provide relief to the people.

He said ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ App has been developed which will help the citizens to resolve their complaints.

Last week, Punjab minister Rai Taimoor in a statement had said that the drainage and cleanliness system would improve in all cities of Punjab due to ‘Khidamt Apki Dehleez Per’ app.

He had urged the citizens to take maximum benefit from this programme. “We are quite upbeat that ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per’ programme will leave long-lasting effects on the environment of the province”.

He had further said that this programme will further improve after the feedback of public. “The trend of competition will develop among all the districts through a ranking system,” he elaborates.

Comments

comments