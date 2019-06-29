LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of indecent videos and sexual abuse of children in the province.

He directed Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan to take effective measures to bring closure to such incidents.

The chief minister instructed the provincial police chief to work out an effective and comprehensive action plan to stop such incidents.

Expressing concern over incidents of sexual abuse and making of objectionable videos of children, he directed the IG to take stern action against those involved in such heinous acts as per the law of the land.

He further instructed that Punjab’s regional police officers and district police officers should also ensure such incidents are dealt with in an effective manner.

“Children are our future. It is up to the state to gave them protection,” said the chief minister.

