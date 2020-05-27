Punjab CM criticises opposition leaders over politicising pandemic issue

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the politics of the opposition leaders over the coronavirus issue will not run anymore, ARY News reported.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties have turned politics into business and the issue of COVID-19 crisis is now being politicised.

‘Pakistani nation will not pardon those running politics over coronavirus pandemic. The real faces of those making false claims have exposed before the nation.”

The chief minister said that the opposition tried to ruin the government’s efforts to contain coronavirus amid the emergency situation.

The Centre has taken timely decisions against the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan which helped the country to cope with the challenges of COVID-19.

Moreover, the provincial government decided to hold a session of the Punjab cabinet’s sub-committee on coronavirus on May 28 (tomorrow).

The participants of the session will review the spread of the virus during the month of Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

More decisions are likely to be taken regarding the opening hours of the markets and reopening of new businesses and industries.

The high-level session will also mull over the imposition of lockdown in virus hotspots.

