LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has struck out on Tuesday a 9-point agenda to deal with religious party protestors apparently wreaking havoc in the provincial capital and holding captive 75 points in the city to stage demonstrations, ARY News reported citing CM House sources.

According to the sources privy to the developments inside the Punjab CM House, the orders are to release no leaders of the religious party arrested in the two days of demonstration and not let anyone challenge the writ of the state.

We will not accept blockading of the roads at any cost and those causing it will be booked on criminal charges, the sources quoted the agenda today.

Those leading the protests and those facilitating them will be identified and dealt with, the government has undertaken according to the sources.

Punjab’s home ministry has instructed the law enforcement agencies to shift detained protestors to far-flung facilities and no case against them be scrapped.

It may be noted that earlier today in Lahore, police in Shahdara town have booked senior leaders of the far-right religious party on charges of murder and attempt to murder, among others, after its nationwide protests turn violent, causing vandalism and assault, against the arrest of party chief.

Some of the senior party leaders Saad Rizvi, Aijaz Rasool, Muhammad Qasim and others have been booked in Lahore police FIR.

The FIR was on the complaint of a police officer himself.

