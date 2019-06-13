Punjab govt committed to improve hospitals’ condition: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was taking historical measures to improve the condition of public sector hospitals, said provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Rashid that record promotion and increase in salaries was an open proof of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) doctor-friendly policy.

She said, “Doctors while considering their job as prophetic profession should play due role for providing best treatment facilities to the patients.”

Dr. Rashid further said, “The purpose of revamping of hospitals, reforms being introduced in the health department and restoration of rural and basic health units are to provide relief to the patients.”

She said that through Health Insaf Card facility was being provided to the deprived segment of the society who cannot afford expensive treatment.

Earlier on April 6, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that comprehensive roadmap had been implemented to provide patients with modern medical facilities.

In his message on the ‘International Health Day’, CM Usman Buzdar had vowed that they would provide patients with best medical facilities by bringing positive changes in traditional healthcare system and added that these reforms would surely bring long term effects.

