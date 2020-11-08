Punjab Constabulary to be deployed for security in GB Polls

LAHORE: The Gilgit-Baltistan police has called the help of Punjab Constabulary for security during the upcoming elections of the regional assembly, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the I.G. Police Gilgit-Baltistan had requested for temporary deployment of the Punjab Police personnel to meet any contingency during the election.

Punjab Police chief has approved deployment of the police officers and personnel to GB region and 3000 policemen including officers will leave for the region to extend support to the local police department, sources said.

Gilgit-Baltistan police will be responsible to arrange boarding, lodging and transport for the policemen from Punjab, according to a letter on the subject.

Deputy Commandent Punjab Constabulary Inaam Waheed has directed the officials to remain alert.

It is to be mentioned here that the 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 15 November 2020.

The elections will be held in 24 constituencies in the region, each electing a member to the 3rd Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. In the 33 members house, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

