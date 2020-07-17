Punjab reports 484 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 484 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the provincial number of infections to 89,023, according to Capt retired Muhammad Usman, secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

#Punjab #COVID-19 Update

17th July 00:00 PST

Total 484 new cases detected today taking cases tally to 89,023.

8 precious lives lost today, 2059 lives lost till date

Recovered: 64,815

Tests today: 7,368

Total: 626,367@UsmanAKBuzdar@GOPunjabPK@BBCUrdu — Capt.(R) M. Usman (PAS) (@PSHDept) July 16, 2020

Eight more people died from the infection during this period, taking the total deaths to 2,059.

He further stated that with 7,368 tests to detect coronavirus in last 24 hours, the number of total tests in Punjab has now reached to 626,367. So far 64,815 patients have recovered from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 2,085 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 259,998 and fatalities to 5,475.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has mounted to 183,737 while 70,787 people are under treatment, of whom 1,895 are in critical condition. A total of 16,760,90 tests have thus far been conducted.

Comments

comments