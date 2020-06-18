LAHORE: Punjab recorded 1,899 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 60,138, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 53 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1202 in Punjab province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,825, said the spokesperson.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has jumped to 160,118 after 5,358 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours while 118 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 60,138 cases have been detected in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,794 in Balochistan, 9,637 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,213 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Read More: Dexamethasone price skyrockets in Pakistan

With 118 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people dying from the disease in the country has soared to 3,093. A total of 5,358 new cases were detected when 31,500 tests were conducted during this period.

Comments

comments