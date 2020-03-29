Punjab reports another COVID-19 death, over 20 new cases

LAHORE: Another person fell victim to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Punjab while more than 20 new cases were detected in the province on Sunday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to six in Punjab and 17 in Pakistan.

“Sadly we have lost another soul to #COVID19 today,” Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a late-night tweet.

“A 68 year old lady who came from KSA and was under treatment in RYK [Rahim Yar Khan].”

“So far we have lost 6 lives while 593 confirmed #COVID19 patients are under treatment. Our teams are constantly tracking and testing contacts of patients.”

Details: Quarantines (DGK, Multan, LHR, FSD) 318, Lahore 116, Gujrat 55, Gujranwala 11, Jhelum 28, Rawalpindi 30, Multan 2, Faisalabad 9, MBD 4, Narowal 1, RYK 2, Vehari 2, Sargodha 2, Attock 1, Bahawalnagar 1, Mianwali 2, Nankana Sahib 2, Khushab 1, Bahawalpur 1 & DG Khan 5. — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 29, 2020

In another tweet, he provided a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province.

“Details: Quarantines (DGK, Multan, LHR, FSD) 318, Lahore 116, Gujrat 55, Gujranwala 11, Jhelum 28, Rawalpindi 30, Multan 2, Faisalabad 9, MBD 4, Narowal 1, RYK 2, Vehari 2, Sargodha 2, Attock 1, Bahawalnagar 1, Mianwali 2, Nankana Sahib 2, Khushab 1, Bahawalpur 1 & DG Khan 5.”

