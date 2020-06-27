Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab sees drop in coronavirus deaths as cases surge to 72,880

Punjab Coronavirus Death

LAHORE: 1193 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 72,880.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 27 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,656. Thus far, 21,340 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

1193 fresh cases were detected after 9,353 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 470,507 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of infections, Lahore has thus far reported a total of Lahore 36,701,Nankana Sahib 280,Kasur 523,Shiekhupura 929,Rawalpindi 5,692,Jhelum 322,Attock 362,Chakwal 109,Gujranwala 2,572,Sialkot 1,878,Narowal 190,Gujrat 1,927,  Hafizabad 490,Mandibahuddin 233, Multan 4,473, ,Khanewal 237,Vehari 361.

Faisalabad reported 4,759 cases ,Chiniot 236,TTS 466,Jhang 275,RYK 932,Sargodha 730,Mianwali 329,Khushab 161,Bhakkar 157,Bahawalnagar 345, Bahawalpur 1,152, Lodhran 190, DG Khan 989, Muzaffargarh 755, Rajanpur 149, Layyah 275, Sahiwal 551,Okara 241,Pakpattan130.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi suffering worst power outages in sweltering summer

International

Top US virus expert warns of ‘serious problem’ as cases surge

Pakistan

Father kills three children in Rawalpindi after fight with wife

Pakistan

LHC moved against hike in petroleum prices


ARY NEWS URDU