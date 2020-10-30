244 new infections reported in Punjab province

LAHORE: The spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed on Friday that 244 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Punjab province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The department added that 129 cases were reported in the provincial capital Lahore, whereas, seven more people died of the virus. The total count of coronavirus reaches 103,831 and mortalities reported up to 2,354.

Pakistan witnessed more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day surge since July.

The country’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose by 1,078 to 332,186 on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), twenty more people died due to the coronavirus, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,795.

As many as 32,933 samples were tested, resulting in the emergence of 1,078 fresh infections. The number of active cases stands at 11,864 as around 313,527 patients have recuperated since the outbreak began.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,238 cases, Punjab 103,831 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,361, Balochistan 15,887, Islamabad 19,594, Gilgit Baltistan 4,046 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,229.

