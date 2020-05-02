514 new cases of coronavirus take Punjab’s tally to 6,854

LAHORE: As many as 514 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the provincial tally to 6,854, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday.

It also reported six more deaths from the Covid-19, taking the number of people who died from the infection in the province so far to 115. 2,206 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while 22 patients are in critical condition.

88,899 tests have been conducted in the province thus far, the department said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that the provincial government is utilizing all the resources to curtail the outbreak of the pandemic.

She urged the people to fight the COVID-19 by adopting precautionary measures and the SOPs designed by the government. Dr Yasmin Rashid urged the people to stay at homes and exercise social distancing.

It may be noted that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday jumped to 18,114.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, record 1,297 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,114.

With 32 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours in the country, the total number of deaths has crossed 400 mark and now recorded at 417.

