Punjab’s coronavirus tally tops 80,000 as 1,020 new infections emerge

LAHORE: 1,020 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 81,371.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 27 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,871. Thus far, 44,671 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

A total of 533,040 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

1,020 fresh cases were detected after 7,818 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours

According to district-wise breakdown of cases, Lahore has so far seen 41,448 infections, Nankana Sahib 311, Kasur 580, Shiekhupura 1038, Rawalpindi 6,288, Jhelum 357, Attock 389, Chakwal 210, Gujranwala 2862, Sialkot 1,987, Narowal 220, Gujrat 2,230, Hafizabad 511, Mandibahuddin 266, Multan 4,769, Khanewal 261, Vehari 486, and Faisalabad 5,151.

Chiniot has reported a total of 272 cases, Toba Tek Singh 571, Jhang 334, Rahim Yar Khan 1033, Sargodha 877, Mianwali 374, Khushab 189, Bhakkar 203, Bahawalnagar 379, Bahawalpur 1,263, Lodhran 205, DG Khan 1,118, Muzaffargarh 835, Rajanpur 161, Layyah 301, Sahiwal 620, Okara 277, and Pakpattan 162.

