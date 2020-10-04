Punjab COVID-19 infections about to hit one lac mark with 147 new cases

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 99,959 with addition of 147 new infections in the last 24 hours and about to hit one lac mark, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 147 more coronavirus cases have been reported in the province in last 24 hours.

The health department also reported two deaths by COVID-19 in Punjab during the period, increasing the death toll to 2,240.

Pakistan reported six more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the deadly disease to 6,513.

As many as 33,725 samples were tested during this period, out of which 632 turned out to be positive, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 314,616 with the addition of the new cases. There are 9,135 active Covid-19 cases as 298,968 patients have recuperated from the infection.

More than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in the country and 513 of the patients under treatment at various hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

According to earlier figures by the NCOC, Sindh has reported 138,050 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 99,812, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,973, Balochistan 15,371, Islamabad 16,766, Gilgit Baltistan 3,828, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,816 infections.

