Punjab seals 830 COVID-19 hot-spots under micro-smart lockdown

LAHORE: Provincial authorities have sealed several areas in a move under the micro-smart lockdown, ARY News reported on Monday.

Punjab government has sealed 830 places across the province after spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said. In these areas 1416 cases of novel coronavirus were reported.

The micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in 435 spots in Lahore, which is maximum number of areas sealed in the province, sources said.

Micro-smart lockdown clamped in 37 hot-spots in Bahawalpur, 35 places in Bhakkar, 17 spots in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 places in Faisalabad and 14 spots in Gujranwala district.

Moreover, 44 places in Multan, 29 in Gujrat and scores of areas in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Shekhupura, Sialkot and other districts of Punjab have been sealed under the micro-smart lockdown.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had recently stressed for strict implementation of precautionary measures to ward off the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the federal minister said that the use of face masks is mandatory adding that enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions and banquet halls will be strictly monitored.

Expressing his views in the meeting chief secretary Sindh said that NCOC guidelines are being implemented in the province and action against the educational institutions, marriage halls found violating the SOPs are going on.

