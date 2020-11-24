Punjab govt, CPEC Authority agree on promoting agriculture research

LAHORE: The Punjab government and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority have agreed to promote seed development and research related to the agriculture sector, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today where they exchanged views on ongoing projects under the mega economic corridor in the province.

CM Buzdar and Bajwa agreed on the construction of China Centre CPEC Tower in the provincial capital Lahore. They have also decided to promote seed development and research related to the agriculture sector.

The chief minister said that 13,000 acres of land will be used for the research purpose for seed development and agriculture.

He detailed that information desks will be established for industrialists at CPEC Tower where all details regarding the Chinese industries will be provided under one roof. He vowed that the provincial government will assist the Chinese investors to establish industries in the province.

He asked authorities to ensure implementation of guidelines for industrial development and table recommendations for the resolution of issues to the industrialists. He also issued directives to finalise the regulations for industrial development at earliest.

CM Buzdar said that the initiative of CPEC has further strengthened the bilateral ties of Pakistan and China.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that CPEC project has key importance in the stability of national economy and development work on its projects was expedited.

He highlighted that major opportunities exist in the agriculture sector for the economic growth and the country will get benefits from the Chinese experiences in the agriculture sector. The completion of CPEC projects will strengthen the national economy, he added.

