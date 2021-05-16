Punjab reports 20 deaths, 1,073 Covid cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 20 deaths and 1,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 20 more people died of the virus during this period.

Of the 1,073 new cases, Lahore reported 670 coronavirus infections.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday said that as many as 2,379 cases of COVID-19 and 76 virus-linked deaths have been reported in the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, after the addition of 2,379 cases, the number of active cases nationwide has reached 68,819.

It said that overall 877,130 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country of which 788,768 have recovered from it. “19,543 people have died from the infection,” the body said.

Punjab reported the most 325,662 cases and 9,367 deaths followed by 298,078 cases and 4,794 deaths in Sindh, 126,787 cases and 3,766 deaths in KP while Balochistan being the smallest province reported 23,831 cases and 264 deaths.

The federal capital, according to NCOC, reported 79,123 cases and 731 deaths while federally administered areas including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) witnessed 5,418 cases and 107 deaths and 18,231 cases and 514 deaths respectively.

