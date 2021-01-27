Punjab decides against Basant celebrations; orders effectuation of kite ban

LAHORE: Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on celebrating Basant festival besides ordering authorities to strictly implement the regulations of the prohibition of kite flying act, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An important decision has been made by the Punjab government after a meeting between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial law minister Raja Basharat.

It has been decided to impose a complete ban on the celebration of Basant festival across Punjab besides restricting the people from kite flying.

Sources told ARY News that the government decided not to allow anyone for kite-flying. The relevant authorities have received reports regarding the preparations of Basant festival in Faisalabad and some other cities in the second week of February, sources added.

It was learnt that CM Usman Buzdar has rejected all recommendations and suggestions to permit the Basant celebrations, sources said.

The chief minister ordered strict action against kite flyers, sellers and twine manufacturers. He directed the strict implementation of the regulations under the Prohibition of Kite Flying Act and actions against the violators.

For several years, kite flying has been banned in Punjab province and a punishable act with the penalties including imprisonment and fines or both in accordance with the promulgated laws.

In 2007, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on Basant celebrations after the deaths of scores of people due to kite’s glass-coated strings.

