Punjab decides to deny PDM permission for public meetings: sources

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has decided against issuing permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for public meetings in the province, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 positive cases the government will not give permission to the opposition alliance, sources in government said.

It is to be mentioned here that the PDM has issued its schedule of holding a public rally in Multan on November 30 and flexing its political muscles at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13.

The opposition alliance has also sought permission from the local authorities for public meetings in two big cities of Punjab.

Provincial health authorities have expressed apprehensions of spike in coronavirus cases due to public meetings, sources said.

“In case of violation of the decision, legal action will be taken against the leaders of the alliance”, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Peshawar, the district administration has denied the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) request to hold a public gathering on November 22 (today).

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Peshawar has crossed 13 per cent mark and allowing public gathering in this situation will ultimately risk the lives of the people, the local administration said in a letter dispatched to the PDM leaders on Friday.

However, the opposition leaders have been adamant and decided against the advice by the authorities and holding their political show amid fears of further spike in the coronavirus cases.

The opposition parties alliance in its movement against the government had earlier held big public meetings at Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta earlier.

