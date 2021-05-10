Punjab sees decline in new Covid infections, deaths after lockdown

LAHORE: Punjab witnessed a significant drop in new cases of Covid-19 after the government imposed a set of restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, a total of 1,393 new infections were reported across the province over the last 24 hours. Whereas, 26 people succumbed to the disease.

Of the total 1,393 cases, Lahore reported 501 infections while five people died from the coronavirus in the city.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,447 new infections emerged across Pakistan when 37,756 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.12%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 861,473 with the addition of 3,447 new cases. Thus far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903. A total of 1,256,823 tests have been conducted so far in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic.

