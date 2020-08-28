Punjab reports 533 suspected patients of dengue fever

LAHORE: As many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever have been reported in Punjab during last 24 hours, said spokesperson Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department on Friday.

The patients are being tested under surveillance after first aid. So far 45 patients of the dengue fever have been reported in Punjab out of which three have recovered their health back, said the spokesperson.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid last week had said that emergency measures being taken by the provisional government against dengue outbreak.

She said that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays should be carried out on such places.

The minister said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to medical practitioner.

She said the current weather was very conducive for dengue larva growth.

The outbreak of dengue fever could stretch the healthcare resources amid the country’s struggle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments