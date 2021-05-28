LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to present a budget for 2021-22 in the second week of June with a development outlay estimated at Rs475 billion for the next fiscal year, ARY NEWS reported.

The budget will be presented by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht during the proceedings of the provincial assembly after recommendations in this regard have been submitted by the planning and development department of the province.

According to a proposal under the development budget for 2021-22 obtained by ARY NEWS, Rs265 billion will be spent on the ongoing uplift projects, followed by Rs126 billion to be earmarked for the new projects.

Other development projects will receive provincial funding of Rs84 billion, it emerged. The 35 percent of the development funds will be earmarked for the uplift projects in South Punjab.

Provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP) will have the most funds for health projects for the next fiscal year, including Rs100 billion for specialized healthcare and medical education, and Rs41.66 billion for primary and secondary healthcare.

The budget carries a proposal of Rs10.24 billion to be earmarked for higher education, and Rs1 billion for special education.

Rs58.24 billion will be earmarked for water supply and sewerage projects, Rs44 billion for irrigation projects, and Rs23 billion for agriculture development.

The provincial government has also proposed a budget of Rs28 billion for transport projects, Rs18.86 billion for governance and information technology projects, Rs12.88 billion on energy projects, and Rs32 billion for urban development projects.

