Punjab to bear educational expenses of Balochistan students by 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to bear educational expenses of 142 Balochistan students studying in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) by 2023, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the issue of educational expenses of Balochistan students enrolled in different universities across the province. He directed Higher Education Punjab additional chief secretary to immediately resolve the issues being faced by students from Balochistan.

The additional chief secretary contacted Balochistan government over the directives of the chief minister. The Balochistan government approved the allocation of Rs20 million funds for its students in Punjab which will be spent on educational expenditures during the new academic year.

A total of 142 students from Balochistan is currently receiving education at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU). Punjab government decided to bear their educational expenses by 2023.

Usman Buzdar said that the government will continue its tradition to resolve issues of Baloch students on a priority basis.

Comments

comments